Huntsville man charged with possession of child pornography

  • Updated
Stuart Edwin Smith

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a Huntsville man after a lengthy child pornography investigation.

Stuart Edwin Smith, 65, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

In December 2022, Special Victims Unit Investigators served a search warrant on a residence on Saint Charles Road Southeast, police said.

On Tuesday, Smith was taken into custody in Birmingham by the US Marshals. He was brought back to Huntsville and booked in the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.

He's being held on $50,000 bond.

