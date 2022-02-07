Huntsville man charged with murder after 1 killed, 2 others shot

A Huntsville man faces a murder charge after a Saturday shooting left one person dead and two others injured.
Ladarrious Louis Brown, 21, is charged with murdering 20-year-old Jeremiah Jones during an argument on Saturday in an apartment in the 4,200 block of Myrtlewood Drive.
Huntsville Police said they responded to the apartment about 11 a.m. Saturday and found Jones dead.
A second victim inside the apartment was accidentally shot in the foot, and a third victim in the apartment next door was shot in the leg from a stray bullet that went through the wall, police said.
Brown is charged with assault in both those shootings. Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Brown is being held in the Madison County Jail.