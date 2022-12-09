Huntsville man charged with human smuggling in Texas

Texas authorities have charged a Huntsville man with human smuggling.
Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was involved in a vehicle crash in Kilgore, Texas, shortly before midnight Dec. 3, according to the Kilgore Police Department. The department said officers counted seven people in the SUV, all of whom were Mexican nationals.
While officers were investigating the crash, they learned Torres-Ramirez was taking the passengers to Florida for work. Officials said the passengers had been in the United States for a few months and none of them knew the driver.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was notified, and Torres-Ramirez was charged with six counts of smuggling of persons.
He’s being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $600,000 bond.