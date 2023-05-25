Huntsville man charged with 10 counts of child porn possession

A Huntsville man faces multiple charges after a child pornography investigation.
Mark John Robert White, 24, was arrested Wednesday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 10 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography.
He was booked in the Madison County Jail. Bond was set at $100,000.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation began after a tip about White came in from the Internet Crimes Against Children Cyber Tip line.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators, ALEA State Bureau of Investigation, Huntsville Police Department, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants in Madison and Limestone counties. During the searches, various images of child pornography were found and numerous electronic devices were seized, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.