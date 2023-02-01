Huntsville man arrested for child sex abuse

A Huntsville man is free on bond after being charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, records show.
Huntsville Police said investigators with the department's Special Victims Unit served a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of 47-year-old William Cary Higginbotham. A department spokesperson said the abuse was reported Jan. 6.
Jail records show Higginbotham was booked into the Madison County Jail at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday with bond set at $10,000. He was released from the jail less than six hours later.
Additional charges related to the case are not expected at this time, police said.