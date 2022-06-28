Huntsville man arrested after multiple Decatur residents report home repair fraud

A Huntsville man is facing fraud-related charges after being accused of taking money for services he never intended to provide.
Decatur Police said multiple Decatur residents reported being victims of home repair fraud in April and May. According to police, the residents hired and paid a licensed contractor to perform work at their homes, but the work was never completed and their money was not returned.
The investigation led police to 61-year-old Johnny Ray Jordan, who police say is not a licensed contractor in Alabama.
Jordan was arrested Monday on two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of home repair fraud. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $40,000 cash bond.