Huntsville man arrested after assaulting officers, sending 1 to hospital

Huntsville Police say a trespassing arrest Sunday turned violent and sent an officer to the hospital.
Michael Freeman, 55, of Huntsville, was found trespassing at a business in the 2200 block of Governors Drive at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to Huntsville Police.
While attempting to get him into custody, Freeman began assaulting officers.
One officer suffered minor injuries. The officer was treated and released from the hospital.
Freeman was charged with aggravated assault against police for resisting arrest.
He is in the Madison County Jail on a $10,300 bond.