...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville man among 2 killed by falling trees during Friday storms

Hillwood Drive

Hillwood Drive 

 Georgia Clark

A Huntsville man was one of the two people killed Friday by falling trees in North Alabama.

The victim's name has not been released, but officials have said he was 63 years old and died on Hillwood Drive in Huntsville.

His family's pastor said they still have family members that must be told about the death, so the victim's name will not be released until then. Those that did know were devastated.

First responders arrived at the scene about 1:42 p.m. after receiving a call that a tree had fallen on a man in his backyard. According to officials, he was picking up limbs after the worst of Friday's severe weather passed.

Investigators believe the tree was weakened during the storm and a high wind gust caused it to fall.

The investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on this story.

