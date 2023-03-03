Huntsville man among 2 killed by falling trees during Friday storms

A Huntsville man was one of the two people killed Friday by falling trees in North Alabama.
The victim's name has not been released, but officials have said he was 63 years old and died on Hillwood Drive in Huntsville.
His family's pastor said they still have family members that must be told about the death, so the victim's name will not be released until then. Those that did know were devastated.
First responders arrived at the scene about 1:42 p.m. after receiving a call that a tree had fallen on a man in his backyard. According to officials, he was picking up limbs after the worst of Friday's severe weather passed.
Investigators believe the tree was weakened during the storm and a high wind gust caused it to fall.
The investigation is ongoing.