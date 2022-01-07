Huntsville man accused of crashing stolen car, stealing another in Blount County

A Huntsville man suspected of stealing two cars in one day is being held without bond in Blount County.
Police caught 29-year-old Joseph Wise as he tried to flee in a car he allegedly stole at knifepoint.
Wise is accused of stealing that car a short time after crashing another stolen car that he took after a car chase with authorities from another county, according to the Blount County Sherriff's Office.
The Blount County sheriff said Wise is cooperating with their ongoing investigation and is now working to help investigators recover stolen merchandise he discarded throughout the county.