Huntsville mail carrier sentenced to prison for selling mail on dark web

A former Huntsville mail carrier will spend 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing mail.
Zachary Rashad Humphrey then will have three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft of mail by a postal employee in November 2022.
He was sentenced on Friday.
According to court documents, between March 2022 and April 2022, Humphrey stole checks from mail to be delivered on his route and sold them to associates over the dark web. The checks Humphrey stole totaled more than $40,000.