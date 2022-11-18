Huntsville magistrate found not guilty on menacing charge 'no longer employed with the city'

Huntsville Magistrate Daniel Todd Cranor "is no longer employed with the city" as of Thursday, according to the city of Huntsville.
No reason for the end of his employment was provided.
When contacted by WAAY, Cranor said he was unaware of the termination.
"The defamation of character and slander from Municipal Court is baffling," he said.
Cranor also has told WAAY he plans to sue the city of Huntsville over the issue.
The now-former magistrate was arrested June 16 and charged with menacing. The charge stemmed from an altercation in which a man claimed Cranor pulled a gun on him after the man found his wife and Cranor in a car together in the Huntsville Police Department parking lot.
Cranor was found not guilty in a bench trial.