Huntsville magistrate found not guilty of menacing in June altercation at city's police headquarters

A Madison County judge has determined a Huntsville magistrate accused of pulling a gun on someone in the parking lot of the city's police department in June is not guilty of menacing.
WAAY 31 has covered the case since Daniel Todd Cranor's arrest June 16. The charge stemmed from an altercation in which a man claimed Cranor pulled a gun on him after the man found his wife and Cranor in a car together in the parking lot.
Cranor was acquitted in a bench trial Tuesday.
Cranor has been on paid administrative leave from the city of Huntsville since July 13. The city said a personnel hearing would take place, though it remains unclear if the hearing is related to the June incident.