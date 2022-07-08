 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville magistrate allowed to keep working despite arrest following altercation involving gun

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Todd Cranor

Daniel Todd Cranor

A Huntsville magistrate with the power to issue warrants is facing his own legal problems, WAAY 31 has learned.

Daniel Todd Cranor has worked for the city for two years and continues to collect a paycheck as his criminal case for a misdemeanor menacing goes through the courts.

WAAY 31's I-Team has learned the charges stemmed from an altercation last month in a parking lot outside of the city's police headquarters, where the magistrate is accused of pulling a gun on a man.

That man accused Cranor in court documents after walking up to a vehicle and finding his wife and Cranor inside the car.

Cranor was booked into the Madison County Jail on June 16 and released with a $300 bond.

City officials say they will not comment on personnel matters or pending court actions but did provide WAAY 31 with a brief statement:

"The City of Huntsville Magistrate is an administrative position, and the employee is subject to the same personnel policies and procedures as any other employee. As is its usual practice, the City of Huntsville does not comment on personnel manners or pending court actions. Instead, the City is acting and will respond appropriately within the confines of its personnel policies."

WAAY 31 reached Cranor on the phone late Friday afternoon, but he refused to provide an on-the-record statement about the allegations he faces. If convicted, Cranor could face up to six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Cranor has a court date scheduled for 9 a.m. July 26 at the Madison County District Court. Our newsroom has learned the case will be handled in the district court due to Cranor's role with the city court system.

Previous arrest, Secret Service work

While investigating the recent arrest, WAAY 31 uncovered another case that garnered public interest dating back two decades.
 
Cranor, a former U.S. Secret Service agent, and two other agents were caught partying off-duty inside a Provo, Utah motel room. Only Cranor was charged in the incident.
 
He ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct, was fined $250 and ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. He later resigned from the Secret Service. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you