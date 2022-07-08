Huntsville magistrate allowed to keep working despite arrest following altercation involving gun

A Huntsville magistrate with the power to issue warrants is facing his own legal problems, WAAY 31 has learned.
Daniel Todd Cranor has worked for the city for two years and continues to collect a paycheck as his criminal case for a misdemeanor menacing goes through the courts.
WAAY 31's I-Team has learned the charges stemmed from an altercation last month in a parking lot outside of the city's police headquarters, where the magistrate is accused of pulling a gun on a man.
That man accused Cranor in court documents after walking up to a vehicle and finding his wife and Cranor inside the car.
Cranor was booked into the Madison County Jail on June 16 and released with a $300 bond.
City officials say they will not comment on personnel matters or pending court actions but did provide WAAY 31 with a brief statement:
"The City of Huntsville Magistrate is an administrative position, and the employee is subject to the same personnel policies and procedures as any other employee. As is its usual practice, the City of Huntsville does not comment on personnel manners or pending court actions. Instead, the City is acting and will respond appropriately within the confines of its personnel policies."
WAAY 31 reached Cranor on the phone late Friday afternoon, but he refused to provide an on-the-record statement about the allegations he faces. If convicted, Cranor could face up to six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.
Cranor has a court date scheduled for 9 a.m. July 26 at the Madison County District Court. Our newsroom has learned the case will be handled in the district court due to Cranor's role with the city court system.
