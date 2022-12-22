Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal announce delays due to weather

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds expected across the Tennessee Valley as an Arctic
cold front passes...

An Arctic cold front was moving to the southeast across the Tennessee
around 35 mph. Southwest to west winds will become northwesterly and
briefly increase to 20-30 mph with higher gusts. These winds may
knock down small trees and unsecured objects.

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s east of the front will rapidly drop
into the 20s and 30s after the boundary passes. The quickly falling
temperatures and residual moisture on area surfaces that does not
evaporate could flash freeze, producing slick, hazardous conditions
overnight. Those with travel plans in the late and overnight should
be alert for slick spots on area roadways.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to
10 below zero during the late morning hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 755 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of wind gusts 25 knots or higher through 930 PM CST
along and behind an arctic front approaching from the west.

Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal announce delays due to weather

  • 0
WINTER WEATHER WEB IMAGE

Redstone Arsenal and the cities of Huntsville and Madison will be opening later than usual Friday due to the weather. 

Redstone Arsenal will delay reporting times until 10 a.m. Friday, with services and operations opening shortly thereafter. Arsenal employees are urged to be in close contact with their supervisors for reporting status.

Child and youth programs on the Arsenal, including childcare centers, will open at 10:30 a.m., as will One-Stop. Fitness centers will open at 10:15 a.m. 

The delay will not affect gates, a release from the Arsenal said. 

Meanwhile, municipal buildings in Huntsville and Madison will also be delayed. Madison City Hall is currently set to open at 10 a.m., while all other buildings and programs will delay their start by two hours due to the freezing weather.

Huntsville municipal offices will open at 10 a.m. Friday. Orbit and Access paratransit service will operate on a normal schedule, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stay weather aware with WAAY 31

You can turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Meteorologists Carson Meredith, Grace Anello, Brylee Brown and Olga Breese will provide you with the most accurate information by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you