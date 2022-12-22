Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal announce delays due to weather

Redstone Arsenal and the cities of Huntsville and Madison will be opening later than usual Friday due to the weather.
Redstone Arsenal will delay reporting times until 10 a.m. Friday, with services and operations opening shortly thereafter. Arsenal employees are urged to be in close contact with their supervisors for reporting status.
Child and youth programs on the Arsenal, including childcare centers, will open at 10:30 a.m., as will One-Stop. Fitness centers will open at 10:15 a.m.
The delay will not affect gates, a release from the Arsenal said.
Meanwhile, municipal buildings in Huntsville and Madison will also be delayed. Madison City Hall is currently set to open at 10 a.m., while all other buildings and programs will delay their start by two hours due to the freezing weather.
Huntsville municipal offices will open at 10 a.m. Friday. Orbit and Access paratransit service will operate on a normal schedule, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
