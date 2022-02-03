Huntsville, Madison County working to solve month-long recycling delays

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is expected, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Excessive rainfall
will also result in a threat for both areal and flash flooding.

* WHERE...North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the
following counties in north Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb,
Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison,
Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin,
Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 12 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Huntsville, Madison County working to solve month-long recycling delays

  • Updated
RANA

RANA recycling bins

 By Nicole Zedeck

Garbage trucks could be picking up your recycling in the next couple of days!

The city of Huntsville Public Works department and Madison County Waste Control are teaming up to help finally catch up on all of the recycling delays.

Many residents are fed up with seeing blue recycling bins line their streets since December.

"All you see when you drive through the neighborhood is blue bins on the road, for three weeks," says Lynn McClain.

She says the blue bins lining her neighborhood are more than just an eyesore.

"The problem is now the neighborhood, the lids are open where people keep trying to stuff stuff through, and there's trash blowing all over our neighborhood," says McClain.

The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, or RANA, started experiencing delays towards the end of December. Supply chain issues made it difficult to find parts for broken trucks, plus half of their truck drivers were out with COVID.

"I do think people have been a little frustrated that we haven't been able to tell them with certainty the day we will come get them," says the executive director Doc Holladay.

People are not only frustrated with RANA.

"There's been a lot of public concern that's been expressed to me," says city council member Bill Kling.

Both city council members and county commissioners listened to the public concern, and decided to add more manpower to help with the delayed pickups.

"The public works department is going to assist in using their manpower and equipment to help pick up the recyclables," explains Kling.

It is something that has never happened in the recycling program's history.

"For the first time since we started this program people are going to see their recycling container picked up by a garbage truck for either the city or the county," says Holladay.

With 20 to 40 more trucks picking up the blue bins, RANA hopes to be back on track by next week.

Residents throughout Madison County certainly hope that's the case.

"The recycling that only comes once a month isn't even coming once a month!" says McClain.

Holladay wants to emphasize that everything is still being properly recycled, RANA just needs the extra hands to get recyclable materials to their final destination.

RANA plans on reimbursing both local governments for their help, and says it won't cost the taxpayers anything.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com