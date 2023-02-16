Huntsville, Madison County offices closing early due to severe weather threat

City of Huntsville and Madison County offices and the Madison County Courthouse are closing at 3 p.m. Thursday due to the severe weather threat.
Huntsville Municipal Court will also suspend night court and driving school. The court will send rescheduling information to anyone affected by the closure.
Huntsville Transit will suspend fixed-route and paratransit operations at 5 p.m., with the last Orbit fixed-route buses departing the transfer station at 4 p.m. All Access paratransit clients will be returned home before service ends.
All Huntsville Parks & Recreation facilities will also close at 3 p.m. Afternoon and evening activities have been canceled.