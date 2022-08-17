Huntsville, Madison County first responders warn of increase in fentanyl use, overdoses, deaths

Law enforcement and first responders are raising alarms about an increasingly serious drug problem as fentanyl becomes more prevalent in Madison County.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been 543 overdoses in Madison County, including 40 that resulted in death.
"What they're talking about here ... taking these drugs off the streets, it actually saves lives. It literally saves lives," said Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.
In the month of July, HEMSI responded to an average of four overdoses per day. The problem is so severe, it is taking first responders and law enforcement officials away from other incidents.
"I've had as many as three trucks working three different instances at one time," said Huntsville Fire Chief Mac McFarlen. "... I've got a unit out working an overdose, and while they're still working it, I got another fire engine being dispatched to another overdose in another part of the city. You don't even have to look at the numbers. You can hear it on the radio when you get a bad batch of this stuff. It's in the community."
McFarlen said he can also tell when the North Alabama Drug Task Force takes a big batch off the streets, because the number of radio calls will be significantly lower for a few days.
NADTF said fentanyl is the most dangerous drug right now. They seized more than 5 kilograms of the synthetic opioid last month.
According to NADTF Sgt. Joe Kennington, 1 kilogram has the potential to kill 500,000 people.
NADTF has also found methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana laced with fentanyl. Since the drugs are often made in someone's basement or garage, users often don't know how much fentanyl is mixed in each batch.
Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said it only takes 3 milligrams to kill a person — about as much as three grains of sugar.
"Any drug that's on the street nowadays is just as dangerous as the other ... because they want you to be addicted to the substance, because that's their source of income," said Kennington.
For anyone participating in the illegal distribution of drugs, Kennington said, "if you cause an overdose, whether it kills somebody or not, we're going to take the case federally and we're going to try to prosecute you to the fullest extent."