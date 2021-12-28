Huntsville-Madison County EMA urges everyone to stay weather aware during severe weather threats

With the threat of severe weather approaching, the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency is urging everyone to have a plan in place.
The EMA is getting all of the information out to the public as soon as they can, but it's up to the public to listen to their warnings and put a plan in place.
They say it is important to have at least two ways of getting weather alerts. That way, if a cell phone dies or the power goes out on the TV, there is still a backup to stay weather aware.
One of the challenges from storms that fall around the holidays is many people are traveling. That means they might not know where the closest storm shelter is.
"The best way to prepare is, if you don't have a plan, go ahead and make your plans for where you gonna be tomorrow during the timeframe that severe weather is forecast," said Emergency Management Officer Chris Reed.
The Huntsville-Madison County EMA works closely with the National Weather Service in Huntsville to provide accurate, timely updates on the forecast.
The NWS said it is important to get the word out with these severe weather threats on the horizon. Social media is crucial nowadays in keeping people weather aware.
NWS hopes that by being more active on social media, they will get the attention of people who may otherwise ignore the upcoming severe weather threats.
"We're putting out our messaging, letting them know how to prep for severe weather, what those threats might be, and then answering questions so they kind of get more personal interactions with the weather," said Jessica Chace, warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS in Huntsville.
Chace said personal interaction is a good reminder for the public that it is real people giving these warnings, who want to keep their friends, family and community safe.
As NWS gathers all of the information about upcoming severe weather threats, they work closely with multiple departments throughout the area to keep the public safe.
NWS debriefs different departments about the incoming threat and makes sure the EMA has the most accurate data.
The EMA works closely with public safety agencies and public works crews for any damage that might occur during the storms.
"In a word, it's coordination," said Reed. "We go ahead and start coordinating with our partners, all the public safety agencies, the different agencies that might become busy should we have an episode of bad weather and some damage involved."
Madison Public Works currently has 17 people on standby to clear any roads or fallen lines that could be taken down during the storms.
The main message from all of these different departments working to keep the public safe: Stay weather aware.