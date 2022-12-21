Huntsville-Madison County EMA prepared as arctic air moves into North Alabama

Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency says they're prepared for whatever lies ahead as life-threatening cold weather is getting ready to move into North Alabama.
The EMA held a briefing on Wednesday as they usually do before any potential weather-related event.
So for right now, they're preparing, and tracking updates from the National Weather Service.
The EMA says they'll be ready for 24-hour operation if need be and all logistics are in place.
EMA Director Jeff Birdwell is urging people to stay weather aware by having a way to get weather alerts.
The WAAY 31 weather app is one way.
It's free, click here if you'd like to download it.
"It's going to be unseasonably cold," EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said.
"The big takeaway that I get from this is if you don't have to be outside, don't be outside."
Birdwell also says not to forget about the 4 P's of cold weather.
Those are people, pets, pipes and plants.