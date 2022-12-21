 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY
NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Thursday
night to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA prepared as arctic air moves into North Alabama

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Wednesday briefing

Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency says they're prepared for whatever lies ahead as life-threatening cold weather is getting ready to move into North Alabama.

The EMA held a briefing on Wednesday as they usually do before any potential weather-related event.

So for right now, they're preparing, and tracking updates from the National Weather Service.

The EMA says they'll be ready for 24-hour operation if need be and all logistics are in place.

EMA Director Jeff Birdwell is urging people to stay weather aware by having a way to get weather alerts.

"It's going to be unseasonably cold," EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said.

"The big takeaway that I get from this is if you don't have to be outside, don't be outside."

Birdwell also says not to forget about the 4 P's of cold weather.

Those are people, pets, pipes and plants.

