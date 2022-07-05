 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville leaders want your input on city roads during Tuesday town hall meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville traffic
By Grace Campbell

Huntsville city leaders will host a town hall Tuesday afternoon to get your input on roads in the Rocket City.

Director of Engineering Kathy Martin, Urban and Long-Range Planning Manager Dennis Madsen, Director of Public Works Chris McNeese and Council President John Meredith will all be at the meeting to hear your ideas on how to improve roads and traffic flow in Huntsville.

The meeting is part of Meredith's monthly forums called "Your Life, Your Huntsville," designed to make Huntsville a better place to live and strengthen the relationship between citizens and city leaders.

The forum is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday on the first floor of Huntsville City Hall.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you