Huntsville leaders want your input on city roads during Tuesday town hall meeting

Huntsville city leaders will host a town hall Tuesday afternoon to get your input on roads in the Rocket City.
Director of Engineering Kathy Martin, Urban and Long-Range Planning Manager Dennis Madsen, Director of Public Works Chris McNeese and Council President John Meredith will all be at the meeting to hear your ideas on how to improve roads and traffic flow in Huntsville.
The meeting is part of Meredith's monthly forums called "Your Life, Your Huntsville," designed to make Huntsville a better place to live and strengthen the relationship between citizens and city leaders.
The forum is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday on the first floor of Huntsville City Hall.