Huntsville leaders approve new police chief

Huntsville city council members approved Mayor Tommy Battle's appointment of Kirk Giles as the Huntsville police chief at Thursday's city council meeting.
The vote was postponed from the Nov. 17 meeting so all council members could attend. Giles has been serving as the interim police chief since March when the former chief Mark McMurray retired.
During his 45 years with HPD, Giles previously served as Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Chief, and Executive Officer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in justice and public safety. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2003.
Mayor Battle said Chief Giles was an obvious choice for the role of Huntsville’s top cop.
“Chief Giles’ vast knowledge in law enforcement and deep roots in our community have well prepared him for this position,” Battle said. “His experience and steady leadership will ensure our police department is progressive and resilient and will grow even stronger relationships with our partners and community.”
Council members also approved the appointments of Nicholas Nene as the director of traffic engineering and Tara Sloan as director of cemeteries.