Huntsville launches new Civic Engagement Academy

City leaders in Huntsville want your two cents when it comes to shaping the city's future.
To hear your opinions, city leaders launched the new Civic Engagement Academy (CEA) Monday morning.
The six-week program is free and is organized by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI).
Classes are designed to give residents a better understanding as to why certain decisions are made and hear your input on what can be improved and changed going forward.
Class topics for the upcoming program include:
- October 4: Our City at Work at City Hall
- October 11: Our City Growing & Playing
- October 18: Our City Safe, Secure, Responding
- October 25: Our City Communicating & Caring
- November 1: Our City Maintaining
- November 15: Our City Engaging
"As I look around the community that I choose to call home there is also an opportunity not just to benefit from that community but also to invest in that community," ODEI Director Kenny Anderson said. "We want the opportunity to continue to involve people at the ground level."
There are a few requirements to be eligible to serve in the group. Applicants must:
- Be 19 years of age or older
- A Huntsville resident, business owner or student
- An aspiring or established local influencer
- Have a desire to increase community involvement
- Complete at least five out of the six classes
Class are Tuesday nights from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. October 4 through November 15.
To learn more, click HERE.
To apply, click HERE.
The application deadline is August 8.