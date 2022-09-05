Huntsville landlord evicts tenant after he allegedly poured gasoline throughout house

A domestic dispute Monday morning ended with a SWAT team swarming a neighborhood in northwest Huntsville, as one person barricaded themselves inside a home.
Yazaer Lamont Sanders is charged with attempted arson and unlawful imprisonment, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Only on WAAY 31, the homeowner who Sanders was renting from said he wants the family out immediately because police told him the tenants tried to light his house on fire.
"They had tried to set fire to the house, there was a domestic dispute and the gentleman who rented it was trying to put some gasoline throughout the house and I don't want anyone getting back in this house," said Howard Ross, the property owner.
"I'm just going to turn around and try to sell it. Even if I have to sell it on a land contract or bond for title, get it gone!"
He took a screwdriver and boarded up the doors and windows of his property on Mangum Drive, and then taped an eviction notice to the front door. When he found out his tenant had been arrested for attempted arson, he said he felt like he had no other choice but to make sure he can't come back.
"There is still a huge smell of gasoline. It's not safe to stay there so we're closing it down. I've put an eviction notice on the door, and hopefully these people just go get another place to live and leave me alone," said Ross.
Huntsville Police haven't confirmed any details about the attempted arson or unlawful imprisonment charges.
The family had been renting from Ross for about three years. They had been issued an eviction notice in the past due to late rent, but other than that Ross said they were unproblematic tenants.
Now, Ross wants them out for good.
"This is the first time I had ever had someone actually pour gasoline inside the house. And when I found out from the fire department they had to go in and kick the people out because there was gasoline in the house I thought wonderful, just what I need to finish off my Labor Day weekend," said Ross.
Sanders is being held at the Madison County Jail with a $20,000 bond for attempted arson, and $3,000 bond for unlawful imprisonment.