Huntsville knocks off Grissom to spotlight Friday Night Hoops

Boy's High School Basketball Scoreboard:
East Lawrence 40, Good Hope 81
Lincoln County 46, Hartselle 80
Columbia Central 48, Hartselle 44
Madison Academy 68, East Limestone 37
Fort Payne 52, Scottsboro 83
Huntsville 59, Grissom 42
Buckhorn 62, Bob Jones 55
Geraldine 49, Plainview 85
Douglas 53, Boaz 47
JPII 27, Westminster Christian 66
Austin 61, Decatur 33
Athens Bible 55, Saint Bernard Prep 44
North Sand Mountain 87, Section 48
Skyline 84, Valley Head 53
Pisgah 75, Ider 31
New Hope 60, North Jackson 35
Girl's High School Basketball Scoreboard:
North Sand Mountain 86, Section 40
Scottsboro 50, Fort Payne 32
Skyline 68, Valley Head 40
Ider 46, Pisgah 44
New Hope 76, North Jackson 32
Vanderbilt Catholic 60, Sparkman 70
Arab 39, Guntersville 61
West End 25, DHCA 58
Fort Payne 32, Scottsboro 50
West Limestone 52, Randolph 28
Loretto 55, Deshler 62
Mae Jemison 21, Hazel Green 78
Athens Bible 27, St. Bernard Prep 43
JPII 65, Westminster 27
East Lawrence 29, Good Hope 67
Brewer 40, Lawrence County 49
--------------
