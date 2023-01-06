 Skip to main content
Huntsville knocks off Grissom to spotlight Friday Night Hoops

HHS Basketball

Boy's High School Basketball Scoreboard:

East Lawrence 40, Good Hope 81

Lincoln County 46, Hartselle 80

Columbia Central 48, Hartselle 44

Madison Academy 68, East Limestone 37

Fort Payne 52, Scottsboro 83

Huntsville 59, Grissom 42

Buckhorn 62, Bob Jones 55

Geraldine 49, Plainview 85

Douglas 53, Boaz 47

JPII 27, Westminster Christian 66

Austin 61, Decatur 33

Athens Bible 55, Saint Bernard Prep 44

North Sand Mountain 87, Section 48

Skyline 84, Valley Head 53

Pisgah 75, Ider 31

New Hope 60, North Jackson 35

Girl's High School Basketball Scoreboard:

North Sand Mountain 86, Section 40

Scottsboro 50, Fort Payne 32

Skyline 68, Valley Head 40

Ider 46, Pisgah 44

New Hope 76, North Jackson 32

Vanderbilt Catholic 60, Sparkman 70

Arab 39, Guntersville 61

West End 25, DHCA 58

West Limestone 52, Randolph 28

Loretto 55, Deshler 62

Mae Jemison 21, Hazel Green 78

Athens Bible 27, St. Bernard Prep 43

JPII 65, Westminster 27

East Lawrence 29, Good Hope 67

Brewer 40, Lawrence County 49

If you would like your school's score added to our nightly scoreboard please tweet them at @nolanknightjr or have your offical scorekeeper update AL-Max Dragonfly. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

