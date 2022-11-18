Huntsville kicks off the holiday season with festive events

Huntsville is kicking off the holiday season with a handful of events to get people in the holiday spirit.
Friday marked opening night of Skating in the Park in Downtown Huntsville. "It brings a lot of people out, it creates a lot of joy in the holiday season," said Danny Owen, the communications director for the Huntsville Museum of Art.
It's the 10th year the Huntsville Museum of Art has turned Big Spring Park into a winter wonderland with an ice skating rink for all ages to enjoy.
Skating in the Park is not the only winter wonderland in Huntsville. The Galaxy of Lights at the Huntsville Botanical Garden has been brightening the holidays for more than 25 years.
"It's such a special time of year to welcome guests in, celebrate the holiday season, and just get a taste of that holiday magic here at the garden," said Anna Beck, the director of communications for the Huntsville Botanical Garden. "We are just so honored to be apart of so many holiday traditions in the region."
A brand new tradition this year is the Christmas Craft Show at the Madison County Farmers Market.
"The Christmas market, we decided to have our last hoorah of the year," said Susan Kelley, the manager of the market. On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. they will have a festive market complete with decorations, live goats, and Santa. The market has everything from crochet crafts to homemade pies, making it the best place to stock up on holiday gifts.
All of these festivities in Huntsville are bringing friends and families together, which is everyone's favorite part of the holidays.
"I really love the opportunity to make memories with my friends and family," said Beck.