'Huntsville is just amazing!' Huntsville celebrates being named the best city to live in the country

There is no place like home, especially when it's the number one spot to live in the country.
Huntsville celebrated a first place win Thursday night, after being named the number one city to live in, according to U.S. News & World Report earlier this year.
The party was fit for the number one city in the country, complete with live music, a light show, food, and outdoor games. Most importantly, there was a great community turnout, as it's the community that helped Huntsville get this title.
"Huntsville is just amazing!" said Kaylie, a Huntsville resident.
Thursday night, the North Side Square was packed with locals who all live in Rocket City for a reason.
"It's dynamic. You have the community feel plus all the tech and engineering companies that make everyone want to be here," said Huntsville resident Abbie Kate.
"The joys of living in a small space and having all the big city things at the same time," said Huntsville resident Eric Taylor.
The "first place" title is already picking up national attention. Judy Ryals with the Huntsville/Madison Co. Convention & Visitors Bureau explained, "We have seen an uptick in our website visits."
More and more people have been checking out what Huntsville has to offer, both online and in person. "The lodging tax is coming in, there's a lot that we can do with that to improve our communities," said Ryals.
Being named the best place to live has brought an economic boost to an ever-growing city, but the hard work doesn't stop now.
"Tomorrow we start working and building on those blocks of what we've been able to do for the past 15, 20 years, and we get even better every day," said Mayor Tommy Battle.
Everyone at the downtown celebration already knew Huntsville was the best place to live, but with this title, the whole nation knows it too.
U.S. News & World Report looked at job market, housing affordability, and quality of life to come up with their "Best Places to Live" list, and all of those factors are what put Huntsville on top.