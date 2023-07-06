Huntsville International Airport set to start $13.3M terminal improvement project

Huntsville International Airport will be starting a $13.3 million terminal improvement project.
The airport won a competitive $10 million grant from the bipartisan infrastructure law. The other $3.3 million comes from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plan will create more accessibility to terminals through adding a second elevator and additional escalators.
Huntsville International Airport Public Relations Manager Mary Swanstrom said, “The experience will be better for those who might be mobility challenged. For example, if one of the elevators happens to go down, we’ll have an additional elevator that they will be able to use.”
The airport is also building a cell phone pickup lot, designed to allow faster car pickup of passengers.
“It will allow people picking up passengers from the terminal to simply wait in that lot and when they get that phone call or text message from the person they are picking up they can then drive to the front of the terminal and that will alleviate some of the congestion that we see,” said Swanstrom.