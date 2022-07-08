Huntsville International Airport gets $10 million for improvements

Escalators, elevators and new jobs are just some of the plans the Huntsville International Airport has for a new $10 million grant.
The money to improve amenities and access comes from the Federal Aviation Administration and the $1 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program.
Construction could get started this fall.
“These funds will mean an improved experience for all our passengers at Huntsville International,” said Butch Roberts, Huntsville International Airport CEO. “We are proud to be among the first airports in the country to receive this grant.”
More details were provided in a news release:
HSV has a shovel-ready plan in place to use the dollars provided by BIL. Included in the plan for improvements is to add more escalators and elevators as well as family restrooms, lactation rooms and a Service Animal Relief Area. The expected construction will create job opportunities in the community, too.
“The BIL grant will allow us to make improvements to our terminal and concourse areas that will benefit families and provide individuals with better accessibility than we currently are able to provide,” Roberts said. “These enhancements will also improve energy efficiency and achieve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance for individuals with access and functional needs.”
HSV was eligible for the BIL funds because it is operated by an airport authority, the Port of Huntsville. According to faa.gov/bil/airport-terminals, the BIL grants can be used to fund projects that will improve airfield safety through terminal relocation, replace aging facilities, increase capacity, encourage competition, improve energy efficiency and increase or improve access to passengers with disabilities and historically disadvantaged populations. Projects that relocate, reconstruct, repair or improve an airport-owned air traffic control tower are also eligible.
“We are grateful to Sen. Richard Shelby for his support of Huntsville International during this process, and his confidence in our airport authority as well as his understanding of the need are truly appreciated,” Roberts said.