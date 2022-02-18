Huntsville infectious disease specialist says omicron subvariant less likely to cause extra surge

An omicron subvariant is making its way across the country, but health officials say it's less likely to lead to a surge in communities that experienced a surge of omicron cases of Covid-19.
Health leaders say the BA.2 variant is even more transmissible than the original omicron. According to Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital, the BA.2 variant seems to be very similar to the original omicron variant.
He said areas that experienced an omicron surge will have a much lower chance of experiencing an additional surge with this new subvariant.
The BA.2 variant is similar to the original omicron variant because the vaccines are not as effective in preventing it. However, if you're vaccinated and boosted, Hassoun said, you would most likely experience minimal symptoms if you get it.
“It seems there’s a higher chance of transmission in compared to the original omicron variant, but it does not seem at the moment it’s causing worse clinical disease, meaning the severity of illness seems similar," said Hassoun.