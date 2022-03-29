Huntsville infectious disease specialist hopes focus will now shift to improving Covid-19 vaccine

There is now extra protection for the people who could be most vulnerable during a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.
On Tuesday, the FDA authorized a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for people 50 and older or immunocompromised people 12 and older.
"It's mainly those with multiple risk factors might benefit more if they get a fourth shot in comparison to only a third shot," said Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital.
Hassoun said unless you're immunocompromised or have an increased risk of exposure, the second booster really isn't going to have much effect.
"In normal healthy populations, it really doesn't make major difference in a transmission to others, and it might reduce some hospitalization but not the major effect we've seen it with two-shot vaccination and booster dose," he said.
Hassoun said he hopes the focus now shifts to improving current vaccines rather than recommending more booster doses of the same vaccines that have been available for more than a year now.
He said making a vaccine to better protect against the most recent dominant strain of Covid-19, like they do with the flu shot each year, will be more beneficial in preventing future surges.
"We're hoping we're not going to get more surges, we're hoping it's going to go away, but at the moment, we're facing this possibility, so I think it would be better to adjust the vaccine according to what we have dominant as well," Hassoun said.
Hassoun said health officials have briefly talked about tweaking the vaccine, but he hasn't seen a lot of information when it comes to doing that just yet.