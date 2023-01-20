Huntsville impressive in Class 7A Duals Wrestling Finals victory over Smiths Station

Smiths Station’s Kylan Pace opened the Class 7A Duals Wrestling championship with a 12-6 victory over Huntsville High’s Daniel Bennett at 170 pounds, staking the Panthers to earn early 3-0 lead. It didn’t last.
The Crimson Panthers reeled off six individual wins in a row and steamrolled to a 59-6 victory over Smiths Station to capture the 2023 Class 7A Duals title on Friday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It’s the first Duals crown for Huntsville, coached by Patrick Harris, and ended Thompson’s four-year duals reign after beating the Warriors in the semifinals
“This is a cap to how we’ve been working for the last seven years to get to this spot,” Harris said.
Huntsville won its first state wrestling championship, having previously finished third “years ago,” Harris said, in the traditional state tournament. The Panthers also advanced to the Duals final for the first time this season.
Dalton Wood started Huntsville’s six-match streak by pinning Smiths Station’s Erik Short in the 182-pound weight class. Griffin McKinney (195 pounds), Todd Whitmire (222 pounds) and Kiyon Simon (106 pounds) won by decision, while Bradley Wilbourn (285 pounds) and Wallace Blue (113 pounds) earned pinfall wins.
After Smiths Station’s Tommy Luttrell earned a 6-0 decision at 120 pounds, Huntsville ended the match with six more individual match wins, including three straight pins by Brock Fields at 145 pounds, Noah Gross at 152 pounds and John McKinney at 160 pounds.
“They were fun to watch,” Harris said. “We were very physical and showed good sportsmanship, and it reflected well on the school and the community really well.”
Smiths Station, coached by Tommy Sanders, also made its first appearance in the duals championship round.
In the consolation match, Thompson defeated Enterprise 68-3. The Warriors, coached by Shawn Weltzin, recorded eight pins – Will Atkinson (106 pounds), Kiowa Vines (132 pounds), Nick Dempsey (138 pounds), Parker Edmondson (145 pounds), Paxton Miller (160 pounds), Nathan Black (182 pounds), Avery Clark (220 pounds) and Dylon Marquess (285 pounds).
For Enterprise, coached by Willie Fells, 126-pounder Grier Hunt won for the Wildcats’ only individual match victory.
The AHSAA Wrestling Duals Championships continued Friday with Class 1A/4A and Class 5A duals finals and consolation matches remaining. Sparkman also won the AHSAA Girls’ Wrestling Tournament Friday.
All matches are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based platform.