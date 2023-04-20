Huntsville Housing Authority announces plan to build development in West Huntsville

A $400 million housing unit project is coming to West Huntsville.
The Huntsville Housing Authority announced Thursday plans to build a multi-use complex, where it will be located where the Butler Terrace public housing units used to be.
"This will give us an opportunity to really create community," said Antonio McGinnis, executive director and CEO of the Huntsville Housing Authority. "
McGinnis said more than 100 units had been torn down and said the other remaining units still on the property would as well.
Current units were built in the 1950s and had struggled with high levels of radon in past years.
"I mean, I think our residents deserve to live in nice units," said McGinnis. "Especially our folks who get up and go to work everyday and want to make a good, decent living for their family."
These new units will be different than the predecessor, as housing will not be limited to Section 8 housing individuals.
"We'll have individuals who are public housing individuals," said McGinnis. "Along with individuals who can afford to rent on a market level."
Construction is not expected to start on the development for some time, but McGinnis said he cannot wait to see how this area changes for the better.
"This will give them not only a nice place to live, but it will have that community feel," said McGinnis. "Where everybody is thriving [and[ everybody has a chance to be successful."
McGinnis said the Huntsville Housing Authority will be applying for more Department of Housing and Urban Development funding later this year to get this project going.
The city of Huntsville said a significant amount of study needs to be completed in the area before construction begins.