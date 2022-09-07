Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef

A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville.
Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He’ll oversee the hotel’s two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able.
Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a news release. He previously has worked in Washington D.C., Miami, San Francisco, Virginia Beach, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico.
“There is no better time to be in Huntsville and join the 106 Jefferson team,” Himes said in the release.
“My passions for people and ingredients have taken me to restaurants all over the world but leading the culinary team at this property is a unique and exciting opportunity I am honored to have. I look forward to creating unique dishes and building an atmosphere that make guests feel like part of our family.”
“Chef Himes brings a history of excellence, ingenuity and creativity to the 106 Jefferson team and we couldn’t be more excited to have him leading our culinary operations,” said Jeremy Sadler, general manager of the property. “We‘re eager to witness how Chef Himes will continue to position Revivalist and Baker & Able as must-visit stops for any guest as Huntsville grows as a culinary destination.”
Himes also has created a five-course progressive dinner on Sept. 23 for Huntsville Crush Wine and Food Festival attendees. The first course will be served in the hotel’s Century Ballroom followed by three courses in on-site restaurant Revivalist with the final dessert course served in 106 Jefferson’s rooftop lounge Baker & Able.
The hotel and restaurants are located at 106 Jefferson St. South, Huntsville.