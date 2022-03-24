 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville Hospital's Canines for Coping to add 3rd dog to program for patients

  • Updated
  • 0

After seeing improved patient outcomes and overwhelmingly positive feedback since launching Canines for Coping, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and the Huntsville Hospital Health System have announced their adding a third dog to their program. 

The dog is funding through community donations and will help expand the program's reach and impact. HHF said the dog has already been secured through Service Dogs Alabama and could start seeing patients as soon as April.

The new pup and its handler, Angel Utt, will primarily serve palliative care patients through Huntsville Hospital and Caring for Life’s inpatient hospice facility. Together, they will provide comfort and psychosocial support to chronic and seriously ill patients and their families throughout treatment as well as during end-of-life care.

“Working alongside Hospice Family Care, I have felt honored to be allowed to sit with families during very difficult and vulnerable times, helping them navigate and try to make sense of what’s happening in their world,” Utt said. “Now, thanks to the Canines for Coping program and HHF, I get to combine my passion for helping people and my love of dogs. Alongside my new partner, we will provide much-needed mental and emotional support during a patient’s hospital stay and will assist in certain identified medical goals using animal-assisted therapy. I cannot think of a more meaningful way for this program to grow and serve our community.”

The donor-funded Canines for Coping program currently consists of two professionally trained facility dogs at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children — Asteroid and Orbit. Because of their extensive training at a service dog institution, the golden retrievers are able to deliver services based on medical goals, be present during procedures and assist with bereavement.

“The Canines for Coping program has been an incredible asset to our hospital and pediatric patients,” said Sarah Savage-Jones, president of Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “Not only do they add normalcy and warmth to the hospital setting, but they also improve outcomes like increased healing and decreased anxiety. To provide just a little bit of joy and quality of life during times of sadness and uncertainty is such a gift, and we are honored to work with donors to make this possible for our patients and caregivers.”

The new dog will be revealed soon via the Canines for Coping Instagram page here.

About Canines for Coping

Canines for Coping is a program of Huntsville Hospital Foundation that provides joy and emotional support to pediatric and adult patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. The Canines for Coping facility dogs are full-time employees and work in the hospital with their handlers 40 hours per week, with time allowed for downtime, naps and walks.

Canines for Coping is fully funded by Huntsville Hospital Foundation through the Lifesaver Club hospital employee giving club, generous grant funding from PetSmart Charities and other community donations. To give in support of this meaningful program, visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.

About Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Huntsville Hospital Foundation exists to provide lifesaving technology and meaningful programs that improve patient lives. The Foundation raises essential funding for not-for-profit Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and Madison Hospital through individual and corporate donations, providing more than $4 million in funding for hospital needs each year.

