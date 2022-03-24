Huntsville Hospital's Canines for Coping to add 3rd dog to program for patients

After seeing improved patient outcomes and overwhelmingly positive feedback since launching Canines for Coping, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and the Huntsville Hospital Health System have announced their adding a third dog to their program.
The dog is funding through community donations and will help expand the program's reach and impact. HHF said the dog has already been secured through Service Dogs Alabama and could start seeing patients as soon as April.
The new pup and its handler, Angel Utt, will primarily serve palliative care patients through Huntsville Hospital and Caring for Life’s inpatient hospice facility. Together, they will provide comfort and psychosocial support to chronic and seriously ill patients and their families throughout treatment as well as during end-of-life care.
“Working alongside Hospice Family Care, I have felt honored to be allowed to sit with families during very difficult and vulnerable times, helping them navigate and try to make sense of what’s happening in their world,” Utt said. “Now, thanks to the Canines for Coping program and HHF, I get to combine my passion for helping people and my love of dogs. Alongside my new partner, we will provide much-needed mental and emotional support during a patient’s hospital stay and will assist in certain identified medical goals using animal-assisted therapy. I cannot think of a more meaningful way for this program to grow and serve our community.”
The donor-funded Canines for Coping program currently consists of two professionally trained facility dogs at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children — Asteroid and Orbit. Because of their extensive training at a service dog institution, the golden retrievers are able to deliver services based on medical goals, be present during procedures and assist with bereavement.
“The Canines for Coping program has been an incredible asset to our hospital and pediatric patients,” said Sarah Savage-Jones, president of Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “Not only do they add normalcy and warmth to the hospital setting, but they also improve outcomes like increased healing and decreased anxiety. To provide just a little bit of joy and quality of life during times of sadness and uncertainty is such a gift, and we are honored to work with donors to make this possible for our patients and caregivers.”
The new dog will be revealed soon via the Canines for Coping Instagram page here.
About Canines for Coping
Canines for Coping is a program of Huntsville Hospital Foundation that provides joy and emotional support to pediatric and adult patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. The Canines for Coping facility dogs are full-time employees and work in the hospital with their handlers 40 hours per week, with time allowed for downtime, naps and walks.
Canines for Coping is fully funded by Huntsville Hospital Foundation through the Lifesaver Club hospital employee giving club, generous grant funding from PetSmart Charities and other community donations. To give in support of this meaningful program, visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.
About Huntsville Hospital Foundation
Huntsville Hospital Foundation exists to provide lifesaving technology and meaningful programs that improve patient lives. The Foundation raises essential funding for not-for-profit Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and Madison Hospital through individual and corporate donations, providing more than $4 million in funding for hospital needs each year.