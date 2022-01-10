Huntsville Hospital wraps 1st day of offering boosters to newly eligible teens

Local vaccine clinics aren't wasting any time when it comes to offering the newly eligible 12–15 age group the chance at getting their booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Not everyone in the age group can get their booster shot just yet, and when they'll become eligible to do so all depends on which vaccine they got before and how long ago they got it. But, Huntsville Hospital still wanted to start giving out the third doses to those who do meet the criteria.
One high school teacher told WAAY 31 he believes the convenient location — along with more and more people getting their boosters — will bring more teens to the clinic, which he believes is a great thing, especially when it comes to staying safe in school.
"Since that age group is able to get the booster, it kind of makes me feel comfortable, it makes them feel comfortable and everybody just feels comfortable," Justin Pointer, a teacher in Huntsville, said.
For those teenagers who have met the CDC requirements, they can schedule an appointment online for the third dose by clicking here.