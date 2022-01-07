Huntsville Hospital to offer booster shots of Covid vaccine to 12-15 age group starting Monday

Huntsville Hospital on Friday announced it will begin offering the third dose or booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to children between 12 and 15 years old starting Monday, Jan. 10.
Individuals must still meet the eligibility criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes waiting at least five months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, six months after a second dose of the Moderna vaccine or two months after a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
