Huntsville Hospital overwhelmed with emergency room patients

The emergency room at Huntsville Hospital is packed with patients needing care. The problem, there's not enough staff to keep up with the volume.
ER Director, Dr. Sherrie Squyres, said her staff is doing everything they can to treat patients when they come in.
Even as patients wait for a bed, staff are checking patients vitals and running tests while they wait.
Deborah Nowland said her husband waited 5 hours, with a broken back, before getting a bed.
"My husband was roofing a small shop in our back yard and slipped off the roof," said Nowland.
She said her husband was experiencing level 9 out of 10 pain, but the only option they had, was to wait.
"He did get an x-ray sometime during that period of time but was never seen by a doctor in those 5 hours," said Nowland.
Nowland said at one point, there was about 50 people piled into the ER. Some people, injured more than others.
"There was a man there that was covered in blood and he just kept bleeding," said Nowland.
Dr. Squyres said patients with the most critical injuries or trauma are treated for first.
"If you're coming in with something and you know you're having a heart attack, you're having a stroke, you've had a trauma and your vital signs aren't stable, you're going to be treated immediately," said Dr. Squyres.
If that's not the case, patients like George Nowland, are asked to take a seat.
Dr. Squyres said the ER lobby congestion lies with staffing.
"It's a huge staffing problem," said Dr. Squyres. "The pandemic has certainly made it worse but, we're short staffed just like most everybody is."
She said healthcare has been hit hard.
"A lot of nurses have quit, not just nurses, but techs, transporters, radiology workers, a lot of people have quit healthcare," said Dr. Squyres.
The hospital created a LPN Academy to try and hire more staff, they're also looking at other ways to handle the volume.
"We're remodeling an area that used to be part of an ICU waiting room that we took, and we're using for patient care," said Dr. Squyres.
The construction should be done in 2 months and help patients similar to George Nowland.
He's now home and recovering.
"My husband is doing quite well, he's in physical therapy now and he's able to do a few things," said
Nowland.
Dr. Squyres said overwhelmed emergency rooms are a problem nationwide.
She said they're seeing more psychiatric emergency patients, suicidal patients, and pediatric patients.
Huntsville Hospital said besides staff, they don't have enough beds.
Dr. Squyres said they've had more than 20 admitted patients held in the ER, while waiting for a bed in other departments.
The emergency room only has 68 beds.