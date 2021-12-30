You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Huntsville Hospital limiting patient visitation due to rise in Covid-19 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital is implementing stricter visitation policies as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the area.

“With the recent rapid increase in the rate of Covid-19 in our community, we are implementing our Restricted Visitation guidelines effective Friday, Dec. 31,” according to the hospital.

This limits the number of visitors to a single designated person in many cases.

To enter facilities, you must be 16 or older and not have any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell. You also cannot have been diagnosed with Covid-19 or have been exposed to someone with it in the last seven days.

Visitors also must wear a mask/face covering at all times while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently.

See more below:

Download PDF Huntsville Hospital Visitation Guidelines as of 12/31/21
