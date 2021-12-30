Huntsville Hospital limiting patient visitation due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Huntsville Hospital is implementing stricter visitation policies as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the area.
“With the recent rapid increase in the rate of Covid-19 in our community, we are implementing our Restricted Visitation guidelines effective Friday, Dec. 31,” according to the hospital.
This limits the number of visitors to a single designated person in many cases.
To enter facilities, you must be 16 or older and not have any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell. You also cannot have been diagnosed with Covid-19 or have been exposed to someone with it in the last seven days.
Visitors also must wear a mask/face covering at all times while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently.
