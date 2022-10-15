Huntsville Hospital Health System to host 'largest ever' hiring event

Those interested in landing a job at Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital or Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children are encouraged to participate in the Huntsville Hospital Health System's upcoming hiring event.
The event is set for 4–6 p.m. Wednesday in the Embassy Suites Ballroom, 800 Monroe St. SW, Huntsville. It's expected to be the health system's "largest-ever" hiring event.
Candidates are asked to bring a resume. Hiring managers for the following fields will be available:
- Administrative, clerical, admitting and billing;
- Advanced practice;
- Behavioral health;
- Clinical aides, assistants and technicians;
- Housekeeping;
- Facilities maintenance;
- Food services;
- Imaging;
- Information technology;
- Lab;
- Logistics and supply chain;
- Nursing;
- Pharmacy;
- Respiratory therapy;
- Security;
- Therapy and wellness; and
- On-site perioperative, radiologic technology, pharmacy tech and scrub assistant training programs.
Benefits include flexible schedules, discounts for childcare and local businesses, free use of the Wellness Center, health insurance, education training, tuition assistance, earned time off, retirement savings, daily pay program and more.
For more information, email jobs@hhsys.org or click here.