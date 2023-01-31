Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children unveils newly renovated pediatrics unit

The pediatrics floor of Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children has a new look after months of renovation, all thanks to a local donation.
Hospitals can be frightening for young children and their parents. So, with the help of a $500,000 donation from Hometown Lenders, a Huntsville mortgage company, the hospital created a calming, ocean-themed environment to take some of the stress out of their patients' stays.
"We've really been able to update our spaces, and that includes patient-centered care," said Elizabeth Patton, a certified childhood specialist.
Patton said the newly renovated playrooms give young patients a place to feel normal and play during a time in their life that feels so abnormal.
Sarah Savage-Jones, president of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, said these renovations also make work life easier for the nurses and staff in the unit.
"Having a more collaborative environment behind the nurses' station, having quiet hallways that you can walk and it kinda keeps the noise level down, having an inviting playroom for the children — all of those things help benefit the staff as well as the children," said Savage-Jones.
The renovated unit was dedicated this morning to Mary Lee Taylor, the mother of Hometown Lenders owner and CEO Billy Taylor, who said he is blessed to be able to donate to the hospital.