Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children unveils newly renovated pediatric unit

The pediatric floor of Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children has a new look after months of renovation, thanks to a local donation.
Hospitals can be frightening for young children and their parents. So with the help of a half-a-million dollar donation from Hometown Lenders, a Huntsville mortgage company, the hospital created a calming, ocean-themed environment to take some of the stress out of their patient's stays.
"We've really been able to update our spaces, and that includes patient-centered care," Elizabeth Patton, a certified childhood specialist, said.
Patton said the newly renovated playrooms give their young patients a place to feel normal and play during a time in their life that feels so abnormal.
Sarah Savage-Jones, President of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, said these renovations benefit the patients and make work life easier for the nurses and staff in the unit.
"Having a more collaborative environment behind the nurses' station, having quiet hallways that you can walk, and it kinda keeps the noise level down, having an inviting playroom for the children - all of those things help benefit the staff as well as the children," said Savage-Jones.
The renovated unit was dedicated this morning to Mary Lee Taylor, the mother of Hometown Lenders owner and CEO Billy Taylor, who said he is blessed to have the ability to donate to the hospital.