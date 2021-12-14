Huntsville Hospital doctors reflect on year since they received Covid-19 vaccine

The United States reached a major milestone Tuesday — one year since the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were given to patients across the country.
Since then, new vaccines have developed and new variants have emerged. Through every hurdle, vaccines have proven to be the main source in reducing hospitalizations and saving lives.
Dr. Sherrie Squyres and Dr. Jeff Walker, two of the first physicians to roll up their sleeves at Huntsville Hospital, discussed the journey with WAAY 31 on Tuesday.
"I think, a year ago, we were just really excited about getting the vaccine, and everyone was lined up to get it," said Walker.
Both of them were vaccinated Dec. 16, 2020, but across the nation, vaccines were given out one year ago on Dec. 14, 2020.
"We were admitting a lot of patients with Covid, we had ICUs full of Covid patients, and every day, we were just seeing people come into our department and having to be intubated," said Squyres.
Masking and social distancing were the only lines of defense prior to the availability of vaccines, but when time came to get the vaccine, not everything went as planned.
"Many people were resistant, hesitant, and I don't think that was expected at the time," said Walker.
Many still are hesitant. It's something Squyres hopes will change.
"It would help to fight this, because there would be less active disease, less spread," said Squyres.
According to Huntsville Hospital, 80% of those hospitalized in the system are unvaccinated.
"We're seeing significantly less Covid, but we're still seeing patients, we're still having to put people on a ventilator," said Squyres.
Squyres said one of her concerns is that too many people will let their guard down.
"Even though the numbers aren't high, they have the potential to go up," she said.
Both doctors said Covid is far scarier than the vaccine.