Huntsville Hospital cancels inpatient elective surgeries due to rise in Covid-19 cases

The Huntsville Hospital Health System has announced all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures at Madison County facilities are canceled due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.
System officials said this announcement currently applies only to surgeries and procedures scheduled this week, and it includes nonemergent procedures that require an overnight stay in the hospital.
Officials plan to reevaluate the situation as the week progresses to see if additional surgeries and procedures need to be canceled.
"We regret this decision for our patients and our medical staff, but we have exhausted all of our options at this time," HHHS said in a statement. "We are still holding a significant number of patients in the Emergency Department who need admission to the hospital."
As of Monday, nearly 200 patients had been hospitalized systemwide with Covid-19, with 100 of them hospitalized at Huntsville Hospital, the Women & Children's Hospital or Madison Hospital. Additionally, 300 staff members in Madison County alone are unable to work due to Covid-19 protocols, according to system officials.