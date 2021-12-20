Huntsville hopes to host minor league soccer team at Joe Davis Stadium

The City of Huntsville approved a $27.7 million dollar contract with Lee Builders to renovate Joe Davis Stadium.
The 14-month remodel will deliver a modern sports facility to accommodate high school football, lacrosse, soccer, and city sports clinics and special events. Seating capacity will be reduced from 10,000 to 6,600 to allow for open terraces and better visibility for patrons.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2022, and the project will be complete in time for spring play in 2023.
The city has plans to host a minor league soccer team at the new venue.