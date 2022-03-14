Huntsville Historic Commission votes to partially demolish Annie Merts building

The fate of a historic Huntsville building has been decided.
The Annie Merts building, which more recently had been used as an administrative building for different Huntsville City School System departments, will be partially demolished following a vote from the city's Historical Preservation Commission.
Some residents hoped the commission would vote against the demolition plan, saying the building has great historic value.
"If there is a vote to demolish, it's irreversible. It will be the loss of an iconic original Huntsville High School and a historic building here that means a lot to a lot of people," said Patricia Hinrich, who has spent most of her life in Huntsville and lived just blocks away from Annie Merts in a historic home of her own.
She hoped the building's historic value and potential for restoration would be enough to sway the commission into avoiding demolition. Instead, all but one of the commissioners voted for a partial demolition with stipulations for future use of the property.
Crunkleton Associates wants to construct condominiums and single-family homes at the site. While the vote brings their plan one step closer to reality, commissioners said they only want the plan to continue if Crunkleton Associates agrees to reduce the number of lots in their plan.
Ken Hovans, a resident in the historic district where the Merts Center is located, said the commission's decision is a win-win.
"The condo issue wasn't really a big thing for me," Hovans said. "I was fine with that. I think this is probably ... the better outcome."
Developers said they will now have to go back to the drawing board to see if they are able to meet the stipulations before they proceed with buying the property and moving forward with demolition.