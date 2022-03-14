Huntsville Historic Commission set to vote on Annie Merts demolition Monday

The fate of a historic Huntsville building is set to be decided Monday afternoon.
The Annie Merts building, which more recently has been used as an administrative building for different Huntsville City School System departments, is at risk of being demolished pending a vote from the city's Historical Preservation Commission.
Some residents are hoping the commission votes no on the demolition plan as they feel the building has great historic value.
"If there is a vote to demolish, it's irreversible. It will be the loss of an iconic original Huntsville High School and a historic building here that means a lot to a lot of people," said Patricia Hinrich.
Hinrich said she's spent most of her life in Huntsville, and has lived just blocks away from Annie Merts in a historic home of her own. She said she's learned a lot about the historic homes and buildings in the downtown area.
Hinrich said the historic value of the building is something she's hoping the commission takes into account before voting to demolish it.
"I want all of the Historic Preservation Commission members to have gone and looked and evaluated, and that we have expert opinions on what its potential for restoration would be. It's always better to save and restore than to just tear down," she said.
A commission's vote for the demolition of the building will make a plan by Crunkleton Associates, a company working to buy the building to construct condos and single-family homes, one step closer to becoming a reality.
Hinrichs says a vote of yes from the commission will be upsetting, and something she feels will be regretted in the future.
'Condos and apartments can go many good places, other places around and near the city, but we can't have another Merts Center or the original Huntsville High School," she said.
The commission is set to vote on the demolition plan during a meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m.