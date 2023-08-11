Huntsville High School’s band seeks help from the community

Huntsville High School’s band is seeking help from the community.
The HHS band is asking for donations to serve as scholarship money for upcoming trips. Donations are also needed to fund new instruments for those who cannot afford their own.
In addition to trips the band goes on yearly, costing between $1,500 and $2,000, the school announced their band was also invited to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1, 2024. According to the HHS band, the parade has over 8,000 performers from over 20 countries, and there are over 500,000 people on the parade route with another 600 million TV viewers. Students will also get a chance to tour historical sites throughout the city during their week-long trip. This trip is expected to cost approximately $4,000.
Since the band has been growing, they are in need of more instruments as well. The HHS band says it can cost as much as $8,000 to replace a tuba or baritone saxophone.
If you would like to make a donation, the HHS band says you can send them either of the following ways:
HHS BPA to 6585 Hwy 431 S. Suite E, #466, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
Venmo
@HuntsvilleHS-BandParentAssoc
HHS band asks that you please specify if you would like your donation to go to a specific area on a check or through Venmo.
You can email hhsbandsponsorship@gmail.com with any questions.