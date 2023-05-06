Huntsville High coach fired after 'unsportsmanlike conduct'

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about a Huntsville High School Softball coach who was fired after what school leaders call unsportsmanlike conduct.
A viral video shows the coach apparently tossing the trophy he was supposed to hand to the winning team aside and walking off in frustration.
The Huntsville and Sparkman high schools Varsity Softball teams are the two teams involved.
The incident happened after Sparkman defeated Huntsville 17-4 in the Area Championship.
In that video that's been circulating on Facebook, it explains that it is a tradition for the area hosting coach-in this case now former Huntsville High Softball Coach Robert Slack- to present the championship winning team a plaque.
However, Coach Slack was seen on video walking toward the Sparkman High team, which was huddled up in the outfield, tossing that plaque near the dugout, and walking away.
WAAY 31 reached out to Huntsville High School, they declined to do an interview but released a statement. It reads in part...
"Huntsville High School neither supports nor defends the actions taken by Coach Slack at the end the area tournament. There is no place for poor sportsmanship or rude behavior. Coach Slack is no longer the head coach of Huntsville High School Softball… We have reached out to the Sparkman principal, athletic director, and head softball coach to apologize for the regrettable actions taken by our former head coach... We support our girls and good sportsmanship... We wish our girls well as they proceed on to the regional softball tournament.”
Huntsville High has named an interim head coach. Their next game is scheduled for May 11th against Austin High School.
We’ve reached out to both teams for comment but so far all we received is the statement courtesy of Huntsville High School.