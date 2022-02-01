Huntsville hero breaks ground on brand-new home

Michael Brown was one of the two Alabama servicemen to be awarded a brand-new home last year. On Tuesday morning, they finally broke ground.
"It's been a whirlwind up to this point," Brown said. "It still hasn't fully resonated with me yet that this is truly happening."
He served in Iraq 15 years ago, and he was injured in the line of duty.
"I watched a guy step out of the doorway, raise his arm and throw an anti-tank grenade at my vehicle. That tank charge melted the armor of my Humvee like butter and completely took my foot off right above the ankle. I was on the headset with my team leader saying, 'I can't feel my foot! I can't feel my foot!' while still defending my vehicle from the complex attack that was taking place," Brown recalled.
It was those heroic actions that earned him a Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and why he was nominated for a new home through the Helping A Hero program.
National ambassador Lee Greenwood said he's glad to be able to help those who put their lives on the line.
"I want to look them straight in the eye and say, 'Thank you! Your sacrifice was not in vain,'" Greenwood said.
The new home will be completely adapted to fit Brown's needs, as he struggles to get around in his current home.
"He couldn't roll into our bedroom. He couldn't roll into the bathroom. He can't even get into the house," his wife, Kimberly Brown, said. "For him to be able to take care of himself when we're not home or if he's not walking that day, it's just life-changing."
The family said they're grateful for the community's support and for everyone who made it all possible.
"It's a very warm feeling. We can't thank you enough," Michael Brown said.
Construction on the new home is expected to be complete by the end of the year.