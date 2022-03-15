Huntsville health center to host free distribution of produce, at-home Covid-19 tests

A North Alabama health care group is partnering with Food Bank of North Alabama to provide free produce and at-home Covid-19 test kits to residents Wednesday in Huntsville.
The Central North Alabama Health Services Inc. Health System said it will be offering the produce and test kits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. The drive-thru distribution will take place at Huntsville Family Health Center, 751 Pleasant Row NW, Huntsville.
Each vehicle will get three test kits, CNAHSI said.
The event is being held in observance of National Nutrition Month. A second distribution is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Athens Family Health Center in Athens.